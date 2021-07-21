NFT Alley Achieves Market Cap of $436,050.98 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $436,050.98 and approximately $4,627.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00103886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00143784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,889.97 or 1.00164151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

