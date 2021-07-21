Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 30.93%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.83. 40,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,928. The company has a market capitalization of $697.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.33. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $53.23 and a one year high of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

