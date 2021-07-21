Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Chemical Corporation is a chemical manufacturing company. It offers melamine, sulfuric acid, nitric acid and ammonia; fine chemicals, including special epoxy, flame retardant and disinfectant. Nissan Chemical Corporation, formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNCHY opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. Nissan Chemical has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

