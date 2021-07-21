NLS Pharmaceutics AG’s (NASDAQ:NLSP) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 28th

NLS Pharmaceutics’ (NASDAQ:NLSP) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 28th. NLS Pharmaceutics had issued 4,819,277 shares in its public offering on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $20,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.15. After the end of NLS Pharmaceutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLSP opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 million and a PE ratio of -7.12. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of NLS Pharmaceutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

