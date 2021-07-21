Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSVU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSVU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Separately, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Gores Holdings V by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 109,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter.

Gores Holdings V stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

