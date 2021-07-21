Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
Several analysts have weighed in on NMR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.
Shares of NMR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,292. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28. Nomura has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $6.72.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
