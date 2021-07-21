Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on NMR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get Nomura alerts:

Shares of NMR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,292. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28. Nomura has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.