Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 556,760 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556,760 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.37.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

