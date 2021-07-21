Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWAC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,120,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,070,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,537,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAC opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

