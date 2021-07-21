Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMGB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $2,488,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $915,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $4,008,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $16,549,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMGB opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $14.08.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

