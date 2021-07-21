Nord Finance (NORD) Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00003717 BTC on major exchanges. Nord Finance has a market cap of $2.57 million and $174,603.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,192,544 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

