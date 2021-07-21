Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,848,846 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,441 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.7% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.14% of Microsoft worth $2,536,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.64.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $279.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $284.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

