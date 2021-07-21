Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of JWN opened at $33.07 on Monday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

