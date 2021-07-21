Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.
Shares of JWN opened at $33.07 on Monday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
In other Nordstrom news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
