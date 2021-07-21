North American Construction Group (NOA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. North American Construction Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. On average, analysts expect North American Construction Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.0323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

NOA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.