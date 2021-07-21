North American Construction Group (NOA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.39 per share for the quarter.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.99 million.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$17.58 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$7.58 and a 1 year high of C$21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$493.98 million and a PE ratio of 11.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.25.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.65, for a total value of C$103,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,027,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,868,535.80. Also, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total value of C$790,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,135,391.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,894.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

