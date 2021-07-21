Northern Trust Corp Buys New Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFRM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Affirm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Affirm stock opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

