Northern Trust Corp Makes New $4.54 Million Investment in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 145,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNTE stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $943.60 million and a PE ratio of -4.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinnate Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Kinnate Biopharma Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

