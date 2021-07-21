Northern Trust Corp Purchases 5,834 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.07% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2,139.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,209 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,673 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,657,000 after purchasing an additional 993,717 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,867,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 966,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,326,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAA stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

