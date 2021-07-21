Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 446,504 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 228.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

