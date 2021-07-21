Northern Trust Corp Sells 16,504 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 784,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 568,457 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 643,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 72,354 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 124,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

NYSE:PLYM opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $662.49 million, a P/E ratio of -16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.