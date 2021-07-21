Northern Trust Corp Sells 16,613 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,613 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.80% of IDT worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDT by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 61,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of IDT by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of IDT by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDT by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDT news, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $497,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 3,000 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,088 shares of company stock valued at $935,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. IDT Co. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 53.22%. The company had revenue of $373.83 million during the quarter.

IDT Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

