Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,369 Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,369 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.06% of ZIX worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ZIX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZIX by 284.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ZIX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ZIX by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIX during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZIX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $404.74 million, a P/E ratio of -22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. Zix Co. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.25 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIX Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.