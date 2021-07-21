Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,269 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Eargo were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eargo alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $12,100,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 918,488 shares of company stock worth $48,874,289.

NASDAQ:EAR opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.00. Eargo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million. Analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.