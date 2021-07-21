Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 164,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of Signify Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,713,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,646,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,852,000.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

