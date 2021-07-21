Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.08% of PLDT worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in PLDT by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in PLDT by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in PLDT by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE PHI opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59. PLDT Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $992.03 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

