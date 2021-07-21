Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 161.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NMG. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

NMG stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $226.99 million and a P/E ratio of -14.23. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.