NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Update

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 827,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 821,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 76,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBY stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.69.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.02% and a negative net margin of 111.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a medical device company, develops products for the eye care markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx Clinical Reset, a gentle and soothing facial spray; and NeutroPhase and PhaseOne for the wound care market.

