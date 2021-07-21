Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NVO stock opened at $87.51 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $206.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.87.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

