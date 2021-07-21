Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 45,514 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,514 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $30,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cowen by 59.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Cowen by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

In related news, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 7,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $316,346.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $988,020.00. Insiders have sold 66,142 shares of company stock worth $2,319,045 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on COWN. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

