Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 44.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,235 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 171,060 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $28,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 87,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,490,000 after purchasing an additional 91,844 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 88,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Credicorp by 27.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAP shares. Grupo Santander cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. cut Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Credicorp stock opened at $118.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.