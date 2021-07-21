Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 119,965 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,343,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,965 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.85% of Ladder Capital worth $27,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $39,120,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $47,132,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,295,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after buying an additional 789,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,352,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LADR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a current ratio of 129.93.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. Analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $150,175.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,942.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,692. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

