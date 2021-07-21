Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,587 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $29,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 3.3% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $129.92 on Wednesday. Regal Beloit Co. has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

