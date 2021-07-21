Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,790.6% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 55.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NAC traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 74,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,953. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.65. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

