NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Receives $106.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.33.

Several brokerages have commented on NVEE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $225,225.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,707,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,122. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in NV5 Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,617,000 after acquiring an additional 70,727 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in NV5 Global by 17.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 186,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NV5 Global by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEE traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.23. 59 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,937. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.