Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Down 6.5%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.25. 209,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,139,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.