Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $227.15 million and approximately $15.11 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00047825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00013974 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.99 or 0.00794264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

OCEAN is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

