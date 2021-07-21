OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Gap Up to $20.49

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.49, but opened at $22.00. OFG Bancorp shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 2,371 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $128.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. On average, research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arctis Global LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after buying an additional 121,217 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 963,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

