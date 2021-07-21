Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.94. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

In related news, insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $137,292.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,694. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.