ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after buying an additional 147,125 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after buying an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,803,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,480,000 after buying an additional 931,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,225,000 after buying an additional 3,206,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ ON opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $44.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Simon Keeton acquired 1,330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $4,987,500.00. Insiders sold 23,283 shares of company stock worth $892,231 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ON shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.