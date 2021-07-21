Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.54). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01.

In related news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 17,990 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $273,807.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.30, for a total value of $14,265,000.00. Insiders have sold 115,154 shares of company stock worth $15,308,689 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at $10,595,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at $2,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONCR stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Oncorus has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

