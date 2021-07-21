ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) versus Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Critical Survey

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) and Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Energy Group has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ONE Gas and Just Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Gas 2 3 3 0 2.13 Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ONE Gas presently has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.64%. Given ONE Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ONE Gas is more favorable than Just Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares ONE Gas and Just Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Gas 12.31% 8.98% 3.06% Just Energy Group -14.68% -11.09% -33.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ONE Gas and Just Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Gas $1.53 billion 2.58 $196.41 million $3.68 20.18 Just Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.02 -$304.79 million N/A N/A

ONE Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Just Energy Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of ONE Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Just Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of ONE Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ONE Gas beats Just Energy Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc. operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 41,200 miles of distribution mains; and 2,600 miles of transmission pipelines, as well as had 48.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.