Onex (TSE:ONEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.15

Shares of Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$93.15 and last traded at C$92.32, with a volume of 34840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$90.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$8.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$88.32.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

