Opacity Trading Up 5.8% This Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0718 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a total market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $153,356.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opacity has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00047024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013480 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $245.11 or 0.00781051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.