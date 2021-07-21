Opaleye Management Inc. Makes New $10.98 Million Investment in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 810,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,982,000. Gemini Therapeutics accounts for about 1.6% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,945,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,783,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,654,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,273,000. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMTX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. 9,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,751. The company has a current ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gemini Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Gemini Therapeutics news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

