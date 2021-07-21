Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 583,767 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 583,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,960,000. BridgeBio Pharma comprises 5.3% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of BridgeBio Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.77. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

