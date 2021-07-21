Opaleye Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Opaleye Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $116,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.45.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,786. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.66 and a 1-year high of $127.80.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

