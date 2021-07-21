Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 1,086,500 Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Opaleye Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086,500 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardiff Oncology were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cardiff Oncology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cardiff Oncology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRDF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 20,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,927. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.51. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 5,512.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRDF shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Cardiff Oncology Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

