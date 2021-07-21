OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Get OpGen alerts:

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. OpGen has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $88.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 120.71% and a negative net margin of 838.33%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Oliver Schacht bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OpGen by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 22,099 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OpGen (OPGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.