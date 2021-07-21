Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Oportun Financial worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 20.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 395,914 shares during the period. CRV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,879,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 34,042 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 27.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 34,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Shares of OPRT opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Oportun Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.