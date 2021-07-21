Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

APO stock opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John J. Suydam sold 299,027 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $23,339,057.35. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,054,952 shares of company stock valued at $126,168,454. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

