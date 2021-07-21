Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Short Interest Up 30.0% in June

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Oppenheimer news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $902,620.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,961.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,438.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,273 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPY opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Oppenheimer has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $55.75.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.28 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 23.47%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.